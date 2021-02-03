House Fire 2200 block of west 16th Place

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Last night, just after 9:40 pm, a possible house fire was reported in the 2200 block of west 16th Place. Arriving Yuma Fire Department personnel found a large shed and tree fully on fire in the backyard of 2205 west 16th Place. The fire was beginning to spread to the home. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire. The shed was considered a total loss, with the exterior wall of the home closest to the fire also being damaged.

There were no injuries. The home was not able to be reoccupied without repairs being done. Fire investigators were on scene this morning and were able to determine the fire started in the shed but not the specific cause. The fire was not considered to be intentional.