City Hall to be closed Monday for Presidents Day

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma City Hall will be closed Monday, February 15 for observance of Presidents Day.

Residential refuse collection for homes inside the Yuma city limits will change due to the holiday. City of Yuma residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Mondays will have collections on Tuesday. Those who have garbage pickups on Tuesdays will have collections on Wednesday.

Curbside recycling pickups will take place as normal on Thursday and Friday.

Additionally, the City’s Neighborhood Cleanup Program continues. In addition to completing collections in earlier areas, crews are expected to move into Area 4 in the coming week, which is from 8th Street to 16th Street and the East Main Canal to the west City limits.

Residents can still read official city documents, register for a Parks and Recreation program and more whenever City Hall is closed by visiting the City's official website.