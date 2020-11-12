Virtual community meetings to set priorities for using federal funds

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma invites residents to either of two upcoming online “virtual” meetings to help set priorities for local use of federal funds.

The meetings – 2 p.m. Nov. 16 and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 17 – seek residents’ insights on the area’s greatest housing and community development needs. Both meetings will have English and Spanish language options.

The meetings are the public’s opportunity to provide feedback on a five-year Consolidated Plan in development along with Somerton, San Luis, Wellton and Yuma County. The plan is required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Its purpose is to identify housing and community development needs and to set priorities for how the jurisdictions will allocate HUD Community Development Block Grant and HOME funds over the next five years.

Participate in one of the following virtual community meetings via Zoom:

Community Meeting I: 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.

Zoom link: https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/j/86849457812?pwd=VTB2M2pGUmthclI2MlU1K29Cdm1sQT09

Dial in option: 877-853-5247

Meeting ID: 868 4945 7812

Passcode: 162540

Community Meeting II: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Zoom link: https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/j/83658887235?pwd=YUd1M3Y5bTBtOS94Ti95SnhNcXhhQT09

Dial in option: 877-853-5247

Meeting ID: 836 5888 7235

Passcode: 133386

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, please email Kristin Aaker at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .