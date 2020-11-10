Three Indicted in Connection to Fraud

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On October 28, 2020, Isrrael Millan III, George Jajo, and Anthony Skaggs, were indicted for Conspiracy, Wire Fraud, and Mail Fraud. Millan III and Jajo were also indicted for Transactional Money Laundering.

The three were arrested by the FBI on October 30, 2020, in Yuma, Arizona.

According to the indictment, the defendants intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into a business owned by Jajo, to submit fraudulent insurance claims.

Indictments are only accusations, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.