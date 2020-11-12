Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - It has been brought to our attention that some of our citizens may not be aware that PROP 207 has not taken effect yet.

The Yuma Police Department would like to remind our community that PROP 207 will not go into effect until the election is certified by the Arizona Secretary of State and the governor then issues a proclamation. This process may take several weeks.

We ask our community to please be patient and follow the Arizona law until it officially changes.

Be aware that even when PROP 207 does take effect, you will not be able to legally smoke marijuana in public.