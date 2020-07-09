Mobile Home Fire at Shady Acres Mobile Home Park

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Today, just after 4:30 am, a fire was reported in a mobile home at the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park, 1340 West 3rd Street. Arriving Yuma Fire Department personnel found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of a mobile home in space #78.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire before it could spread through the whole home or to other homes nearby.

Two adult females were home at the time the fire was discovered and both were able to safely evacuate. The fire was believed to have originated in the area of the exterior rear of the structure. The interior of the home sustained significant fire and smoke damage, and an outside storage shed was also damaged. The home was not able to be reoccupied and the American Red Cross responded to provide assistance to the occupants. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.