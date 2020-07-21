Dryer Fire at the Arizona Inn

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Yesterday, at 11:30 am, a fire was reported at the Arizona Inn, 2655 South 4th Avenue. Arriving Yuma Fire Department personnel found heavy smoke coming from a laundry room at the Inn. A double stack dryer was found to be on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished and damage was contained to the laundry room.

The fire was found to have started in the dryer. The dryer sustained significant fire damage, with the room also being damaged by smoke. Firefighters confirmed the fire had not spread beyond the laundry room. There were no injuries and the Arizona Inn remained open for business.