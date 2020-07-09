City celebrates Parks and Rec Month with video series

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Continuing to meet the challenge posed by current events, the City of Yuma has found a way to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month and keep Yuma families active and engaged at the same time.

Yuma’s Parks and Recreation department has been hard at work creating fun projects that families can do together at home. Staff members share these ideas in the “Art Home with Parks and Rec” video series.

Throughout July, the City will release new videos weekdays on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page and the City’s YouTube channel. Examples of the range of topics these videos explore include:

Soaring Things- follow along and learn how to create things that fly, shoot, and soar.

A is for Author B is for Book- a class that will guide children through the process of creating their very own book.

Pom-Pom Crafts - learn how to make fun accessories out of pom-poms.

Lego Fun- learn to build with Legos.

The Lego video series releases take place 3 p.m. Mondays. The other videos release at 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

This month, Parks and Recreation also continues to host socially distant drive-in movies at Desert Sun Stadium, unplugged concerts webcast from the Yuma Art Center, and a drive-through version of our popular Back to School Rodeo, which happens 8 a.m. July 18 at the Yuma Civic Center.

Residents can download and browse a calendar downloadable on the Parks and Recreation section of the City’s website for the full video release and events schedule.

The National Recreation and Parks Association encourages people who support parks and recreation to share their park and recreation story, as well as why their local park and recreation professionals are important to them. To join in this celebration of the professionals working to provide services vital to a healthy Yuma, share your story with the hashtag #WeAreParksAndRec to the Parks and Recreation Facebook page.