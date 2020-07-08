Back to School Rodeo will be drive-through event

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The annual Back to School Rodeo is adapting to the continued need for public health and safety by converting to a drive-through event.

Running from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 18, in front of the Yuma Civic Center, the Back to School Rodeo is a free, family-oriented event designed to provide resources for parents and guardians ahead of the coming school year.

One of the big draws for this annual event is the giveaway of cinch-style backpacks filled with school supplies. This year, the City will have 1,600 of these to distribute on a first-come, first-served basis to children in grades preschool through 8th grade, who must be present in the vehicle.

Entrants should line up by traveling west on 34th Place toward Friendship Tower and then follow traffic through to the Civic Center.

Some of the information available from various booths at this event in previous years may be included in this year’s backpacks, depending on space.

The City presents the Back to School Rodeo along with sponsors including First Things First, Walmart, APS, KYMA-TV, Sun Graphics, Yuma Sun, AEA Federal Credit Union and Community Partners Integrated Healthcare.