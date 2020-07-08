Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Here we are in July, and not surprisingly we are starting to see some very high afternoon temperatures. You know the drill! Pay close attention, and be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of heat illness. Here are some reminders:

Your body’s cooling system relies on evaporation. Heat and physical activity require more fluids to be consumed and if you are feeling thirsty, you are already behind in your fluid intake. Early warning signs of heat related illness can include; fatigue, nausea, headache, excessive thirst, excessive sweating, dizziness or weakness.

Watch for these symptoms in yourself or in others with you. When these symptoms appear, get out of the heat, increase your hydration, and monitor your condition. You should start feeling better soon, if symptoms get worse, like skin becoming hot, dry and red, headache and nausea getting worse, or someone becoming unconscious, seek help immediately (9-1-1).

We would like to remind people to stay hydrated, and drinking water is one of your best ways to do it (Note: drinks containing alcohol, caffeine, or large amounts of sugar can actually increase dehydration). Try to limit you outdoor activities to early or late in the day, give your body time to acclimate to the extreme summer temperatures, and always remember: Safety is no accident! Stay Hydrated!

For more information about fire and injury prevention classes we offer, contact the Yuma Fire Department Public Information Office at 928-373-4855.