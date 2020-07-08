Aggravated Assault at Walmart

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Today Wednesday, at approximately 10:51 a.m., officers were dispatched to Walmart, 2501 S. Avenue B, in reference to a disorderly conduct call. It was reported that a male and female were refusing to wear masks in the store and were coughing on employees.

Walmart wanted the subjects trespassed from the business.

Upon arrival, an officer attempted to make contact with 38 year old Frank Montoya and 23 year old Victoria Parra Carranza. While attempting to stop Montoya and Parra Carranza to identify them and give them an official trespass, both refused and Montoya became confrontational. The officer attempted to stop Montoya from leaving, but he fled on foot. Montoya was apprehended and fought with officers. While attempting to detain Montoya, Parra Carranza came up to the scene and was trying to interfere with officers. Parra Carranza also fought with officers and was also taken into custody.

Montoya and Parra Carranza were booked into the Yuma County Adult Detention Facility under multiple charges.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.