Vehicle vs. Pedestrian 1100 Block of West 24th Street

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday at 9:02pm, Yuma Police Officers Responded to the 1100 Block of West 24th Street in reference to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision.

Initial investigation shows an elderly female subject was crossing the roadway outside a crosswalk and was struck by a 2009 Pontiac G6 sedan traveling westbound on 24th Street.

The elderly female was transported to the Yuma Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The 1100 Block of W. 24th Street is closed to all east and westbound traffic until the investigation is completed. Please use an alternate route through the area. Anyone who has information on this accident is encouraged to contact the Yuma Police non-emergency number.

The pedestrian in this case succumbed to her injuries this morning, July 8, 2020. She has been identified as 84-year-old Maria Dehart.

Neither alcohol or speed appeared to be a factor.