Online roundtable to help those wishing to do business with the City

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma is hosting an event for those wishing to learn about doing business with the City.​

Doing Business With The City: A Purchasing Roundtable takes place 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23 online using the platform Zoom.

Presented in partnership with the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, the roundtable will cover the following topics:

Overview of the City’s procurement process.

Where and how to find opportunities for bidding.

Typical requirements of solicitations.

How to make the process even more accessible.

To receive the Zoom invitation, please email your interest in attending to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For those unable to participate via Zoom, a limited number of persons will be admitted into City Hall; please specify this preference in your email.