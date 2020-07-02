Homicide in the 100 block of W. 25th Street

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at approximately 9:53 a.m., Yuma Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of W. 25th Street in reference to a deceased person.

When officers entered the residence, they located the body of a 26 year old female. Further investigation revealed this case to be a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 26 year old Melissa Polino Vasquez.

Detectives are currently actively investigating this case.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.