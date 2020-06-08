Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Sunday, at approximately 1:16 p.m., Yuma Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2700 Block of S. Nogales Avenue.

The initial investigation revealed that two vehicles exchanged gunfire while driving in the area. The first vehicle was described as a black passenger car with faded paint and chrome rims, and the second car was described as being white.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered multiple shell casings in several locations. Officers also identified two houses and one vehicle in the area that sustained damage from the gunfire. This incident is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case; please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.