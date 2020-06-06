Ron Watson Middle School Burglary all teenage suspects arrested

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday, at approximately 1:09 a.m., Yuma police officers responded to a report of a delayed burglary at Ron Watson Middle School, 9851 East 28th Street. The initial investigation revealed a considerable amount of damage to the school.

Four 14 year old juveniles have been identified as the suspects in this case. Three of the juveniles have been arrested and charges will be forwarded to the Yuma County Attorney’s Office for review. All four were 8th grade students from Ron Watson Middle School.

The last suspect, a 14 year old juvenile, was arrested today in reference to this case. In addition to this arrest, the remaining stolen property was also recovered. The suspect was booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.