Yuma County Library District Launches Curbside Pick Up

Written by Yuma News Now
Published: 31 May 2020 31 May 2020

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma County Library District is pleased to announce the launch of Curbside Pick Up! Library cardholders can reserve materials online or by phone, and pick up their items after receiving confirmation from the library.

The Pick Up Window at the Main Library is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Curbside Pick Up will be available at branch libraries from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the following days:

Tuesday-Saturday
Foothills, Wellton, Somerton, and San Luis libraries

Tuesday & Thursday
Dateland Library

Wednesday & Friday
Roll Library

For more information, visit yumalibrary.org.

Not sure what titles to reserve for your kids? Request a Book Bundle! Book Bundles are themed collections of 5 picture books. To request a Book Bundle, call (928) 782-1871 or contact your local branch library.