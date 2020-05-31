Yuma County Library District Launches Curbside Pick Up

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma County Library District is pleased to announce the launch of Curbside Pick Up! Library cardholders can reserve materials online or by phone, and pick up their items after receiving confirmation from the library.

The Pick Up Window at the Main Library is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



Curbside Pick Up will be available at branch libraries from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the following days:



Tuesday-Saturday

Foothills, Wellton, Somerton, and San Luis libraries



Tuesday & Thursday

Dateland Library



Wednesday & Friday

Roll Library



For more information, visit yumalibrary.org.



Not sure what titles to reserve for your kids? Request a Book Bundle! Book Bundles are themed collections of 5 picture books. To request a Book Bundle, call (928) 782-1871 or contact your local branch library.