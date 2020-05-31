Summer Reading kicks off “Imagine Your Story”

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Beginning Saturday, May 30th, “Imagine Your Story” during the 2020 Virtual Summer Reading Program.

Visit https://yumareads.azsummerreading.org or download the free READsquared app to your mobile device to get started. READsquared is an online platform and app that tracks your progress toward your reading goals. Earn badges, play games, complete missions, and more! For every 5 books you read, you’ll earn a raffle ticket towards a prize.



Programs for all ages will be posted on the library’s Facebook page throughout the summer. Join us for storytimes, book talks, Spanish-language programs, and more.



For more information, visit yumalibrary.org.