Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Every year, kids look forward to vacation time. Of course this year has been way different, but with kids off from school and maybe with less supervision as parents return to work, that is a safety concern. In the past, children playing with fire have caused some serious damage and since schools closed some fires were reported to have been started by juveniles.

During “vacation”, children may find themselves with too much time on their hands and not as much supervision. Be sure that all matches and lighters are kept in secure locations, out of sight, out of reach, and preferably locked away from children. As an adult, be a good example and never “play” with fire. Teach your children that matches and lighters are “Tools” and not “Toys”, and be sure to teach them how dangerous fires are and the consequences (damages, injury, and civil/criminal liability) of playing with fire. And please immediately report suspicious activity you may see going on in your neighborhood to the police.

Also, if you are planning to take to the road this Memorial Day weekend, remember to check hoses, fuel lines, and wiring for signs of wear and cracking. This is especially important if you plan to be traveling long distances and into remote areas. Make vehicle maintenance part of your summertime safety routine!

For more information about fire and injury prevention classes we offer, contact the Yuma Fire Department Public Information Office at 928-373-4855.