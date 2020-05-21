City to offer drive-in movies

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Responding to community demand raised during recent health restrictions, the City of Yuma will begin offering drive-in movies this weekend, with the intent to hold them through the summer.

The initial offering will feature “Jumanji: The Next Level,” rated PG-13, at sundown this Friday and Saturday, May 22-23, at Desert Sun Stadium, 1280 W. Desert Sun Drive. Visitors are asked to arrive at the stadium by 7:40 p.m. Gates will open at 7 p.m. While all ages are welcome, parents are cautioned to note the motion picture’s official rating.

Admission charge is $5 per vehicle. Tickets are available in advance only through www.yumashowtickets.com and are limited to 150 vehicles per show. No admissions will be sold on site, and no refunds or exchanges are accepted.

From the way that ticket and vendor commerce will be conducted to the movie experience itself, the City’s Drive-in Movie Night is designed as a public health-friendly event.

“We have taken into consideration recommendations from the Yuma County Health Department, WHO and the CDC in regards to social distancing,” said Marketing Specialist Carrie Ring. “Tickets are online and presale only to avoid hand-to-hand exchanges. Vendors are also providing ‘touchless’ transactions using debit/credit cards only.”

Additionally, the City will furnish additional hand-washing stations, and advises patrons to follow recommended practices of social distancing and facial coverings while out of their vehicles to visit restrooms or concessions vendors.

Audio will be provided on site via FM radio signal that most vehicles should be equipped to pick up. Those who do not wish to periodically run their fuel engine to prevent drainage of their starter battery may bring an FM radio for in-vehicle use; however, they are cautioned to not allow noise other than the movie sound outside their vehicle.

The following restrictions will apply to all patrons:

Due to COVID-19, remain in your vehicle unless making a trip to restroom or vendors; windows can be down.

Stay inside your vehicle. Sitting outside your vehicle will not be permitted.

No lawn chairs or pop-ups will be allowed.

You may bring your own snacks, food, and drinks, with the exception of alcoholic beverages.

Vendors will use only touchless payment options. No cash transactions will be available.

Tickets are presale only. No box office will be on site.

Restrooms are available on site within walking distance; please respect social distancing when visiting.

Loud noises that may interfere with other patrons’ ability to hear will not be allowed.

No alcoholic beverages are allowed.

The facility assumes no responsibility of injury, situations beyond our control, or property damage. Enter at your own risk.

We have the right to refuse service, and will enforce these rules.

Large SUVs and trucks will be directed to park in the back, so as not to block the view of other moviegoers.

Drive-in Movie Night was born from community requests that circulated online, including an 8,300-signature petition on Change.org. The City’s Parks and Recreation department, including the Yuma Art Center and Yuma Civic Center, and Yuma Festivals joined together to brainstorm and work out logistics to make this event happen.

“Our team prides itself on being able to come together to utilize industry experts within our team to develop successful events that benefit our community and the quality of life events and programming they deserve,” said Deputy City Administrator Jay Simonton, the interim director of Parks and Rec.

The lineup of additional movie showings throughout the summer will be released at a later date. To stay up to date, follow the official social media of City of Yuma Parks and Recreation on Facebook and Instagram.