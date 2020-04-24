Radiologic Technology program to graduate students with honors

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - A group of 16 students will be graduating from the Radiologic Technology program at Arizona Western College this spring.

A number of those students will be recognized for their achievements during the program. All students will receive an AWC certificate of competition and awardees will receive plaques and their names will be placed on a permanent plaque on the wall of the Radiology Department at Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Grecia Alonso will be recognized for earning the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT) Excellence Award for Teamwork (Colleague Award) and Brittany Hough will be awarded the Frank Barby Clinical Award for exceptional clinical performance. Brittany Hough will also receive the Jim Hall Academic Award for having the highest GPA along with her classmate Tamberley Corfman. Grecia Alonso will also be recognized for receiving the Most Merits Award. Other students who received Merit Awards include Gabriela Espinosa, Crystal Prather, and Charles Ungor.



Gabriela Espinosa, who was selected as the class speaker for the program, shared that she and her classmates have all come so far from where they started at the beginning of their educational journey two years ago.



“We started as a group of strangers from all walks of life who quickly became family,” said Espinosa.



“During our first semester of learning and observing, we were afraid to press buttons or even move. During our last spring semester, we worked side-by-side with technologists in the most critical of situations. Now we are here, ready to graduate and hang up our school scrubs for the real deal.”



While the experience of their last semester was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she added that she wouldn’t trade the journey that she and her class had together. Espinosa said she is grateful for the AWC faculty and the technologists that guided them along the way.



“I cannot think of another class who is more ready to join the front lines during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Radiologic Technology Program Director Victoria Holas.



“They were excellent students during our Infection Control class when we talked about bacteria, viruses, and airborne diseases. I never wanted them to experience something like this pandemic, but I know that they are prepared. I also know that they are committed to excellent patient care, because each time an AWC employee visited the clinical sites for x-rays, I hear compliments about their professionalism and expertise. I am very pleased to have been their teacher and I am proud of their accomplishments.”



YRMC staff technologist Hector Romero will be recognized by students in the program with the JRCERT Excellence Award for Clinical Teaching. An alumnus of the program, Romero is now a clinical instructor that supervises students during their hospital shifts.



Students also selected Alexandria Richey as their commencement speaker. Richey is also an alumnus of AWC, who previously spent time as an adjunct faculty member for the program.



Lastly, Jesus Roldan will be recognized as a Rising Senior, an award given to the first-year student with the most potential.



2018-2020 Radiologic Technology program graduates and awards:

Grecia Alonso - JRCERT Excellence Award for Teamwork (Colleague Award) and Most Merits Award

Diamante Chavez

Tamberley Corfman - Jim Hall Academic Award

Gabriela Espinosa - Class Speaker and Merit Awards

Carolina Herrera

Brittany Hough - Frank Barby Clinical Award and the Jim Hall Academic Award

Matthew Jesser

Shane Keeling

Amberly Mauer

Michelle Carrillo Payan

Crystal Prather - Merit Awards

Ellise Price

Carolina Redshirt

Valeria Torres

Charles Ungor - Merit Awards

Peyton Wilson