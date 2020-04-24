House Fire in 9600 block of east 34th Street

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Thursday, just after 5:00 am, a house fire was reported in the 9600 block of east 34th Street. First arriving Yuma Fire Department personnel found a fully involved doublewide mobile home, with heavy flames and smoke coming from the structure and area surrounding it.

Firefighters worked to protect surrounding homes and extinguish the fire. It took approximately an hour to bring the fire under control.

The two occupants of the home were able to get out but both were treated and transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further treatment of injuries sustained in the fire. The home and items surrounding it were a complete loss, to include the collapse of the roof. The fire was contained to the residence where the fire originated. A neighboring home sustained some heat damage but was able to be reoccupied.

YFD personnel are expected to be remaining on scene for several hours checking for hot spots and flare-ups. Fire investigators were called to the scene and are working to determine the cause of the fire.

With more people home these days, please take the time to check your smoke alarms, as well as make and practice your escape plan. Fires grow very quickly, they can double or even triple in size every minute they are burning. The rapidly increasing smoke and heat makes it critical to get an early warning and to get out as fast as possible.