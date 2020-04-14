Small child playing with a lighter causes fire 3865 west Leslie Lane

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Today, just after 11:30 am, a mattress was reported to be on fire next to a house in the 3800 block of west Leslie Lane. Yuma Fire Department personnel arrived to find smoke and fire coming from alongside of a house at 3865 west Leslie Lane. A mattress burning on the side of the home was quickly extinguished.

Firefighters also checked to be sure the fire had not extended into the structure.

The fire was determined to have been caused by a small child playing with a lighter. There were no injuries and although the fire damaged a section of the home’s exterior, it was stopped before it could extend into the interior or attic areas.

With schools closed for the rest of the school year, we would like to get the message out that parents need to be aware of the dangers, and talk about fire safety with their children. Curiosity about fire is normal, so it is all that much more important to teach your children fire is a serious thing, and not a toy. Fire starting tools also need to be kept securely away from children.

We are all very thankful that in this case there were no injuries and the damage was relatively minor, it certainly could have been much worse.