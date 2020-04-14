Vehicle Safety Alert

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Police Department is noticing an increase in vehicle burglaries where vehicles are being left unlocked. We would like to remind our community of some safety tips to help keep you and your property safe.

Always lock your vehicle and keep valuables out of plain sight:

If you leave items in your front or back seat that appeals to a burglar, they will not think twice about entering your vehicle and taking what they want. If you leave your vehicle unlocked, you are making it easy for someone to take your belongings.

Never leave the keys in your vehicle:

No matter the weather, cold or hot, we tend to go out and start our cars so they are comfortable when we get in. If you have a remote start that is a good idea, but if you don’t, some tend to start their vehicle and run back inside. Unless you utilize that spare car key and lock your doors, please do not walk away from your running unlocked vehicle.

Always try to park in an area with good lighting:

Whether it’s in front of your residence or when you’re out shopping, always park in a well-lit area at night. If your street light is out, call and have it fixed. When out shopping, stay away from the darker edges of the parking lot.

Don’t make it easy for the thief to take your vehicle or belongings.