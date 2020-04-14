Aggravated assault 2000 Block of W. 8th Street

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Monday, at approximately 6:18 p.m., the Yuma Police Department responded to the 2000 Block of W. 8th Street for a report of an aggravated assault.

Upon arrival, officers located a 43 year-old-male with multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The suspect, Jeffrey Schmidt, was later located in the area and, after a short stand-off, arrested. He is being charged with Attempted 1st degree murder, and one count of aggravated assault.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case; please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.