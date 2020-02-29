Yuma County Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom via America Newscape

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Please join Justin Case as he interviews Sarah Wisdom of the Yuma County Library who offers Library event happenings.

Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration

Happy Birthday to Seuss! Children of all ages are invited to the San Luis Library on Wednesday, March 4th, for a Wacky Wednesday Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration! Wear your wackiest outfit and join us at 5:00 p.m. for silly Seuss crafts and activities. All ages welcome! There is no charge to attend.



The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.



Somerton Teddy Bear Picnic

On Saturday, March 7th, visit the Somerton Library at 10:00 a.m. for a roaring good time at the Somerton Teddy Bear Picnic! Children of all ages are invited to bring their favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal for games, crafts, story time, and light refreshments. There is no charge to attend.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.



FRANK Talks: Implicit Bias

We come from different places and backgrounds. Our life experiences and backgrounds can affect the way we see the world and each other, for better or worse. What is implicit bias, and how does it shape our attitudes and actions towards others? How do stereotypes affect our understanding, actions, and decisions?



On Saturday, March 7th, Matthew Whitaker, Ph.D. presents “Through My Eyes: The Impact of Implicit Bias” at 11:00 a.m. at the Main Library. “Implicit bias” can cause us to have feelings and attitudes about other people based on characteristics such as race, ethnicity, age, and appearance. How can we learn to navigate the world we see “through our eyes,” and the world as seen through the eyes of people different from us? Join the discussion about how implicit bias can lead to a phenomenon known as stereotypes threat. There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.



FRANK TALKS are free, thought-provoking, expert-facilitated discussions on important issues facing our communities produced in partnership with Arizona Humanities and the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records. For more information call 602-257-0335 Ext 26 or visit http://www.azhumanities.org/programs/frank-talks/

