Yuma County Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Please join Justin Case as he interviews Sarah Wisdom Wellton 2020 Community Art Exhibit, Food Dehydration and Solar Cooking.

Wellton 2020 Community Art Exhibit

The Wellton Library will host Wellton 2020: a Community Art Exhibit during regular open hours from Tuesday, March 10th through Saturday, March 14th. Enjoy artwork created by students, amateur and professional artists, and photographers of all ages. There is no charge to attend.



Entries for the exhibit may be dropped off at the library during regular open hours March 3rd through 7th. An entry form must accompany entries: One entry per person. Entries should reflect the “Wellton 2020” theme.



Funding for art creation events at the Wellton Library and local schools was made possible by a grant from the Ezra Jack Keats Foundation.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.



Food Dehydration

On Tuesday, March 10th, Melissa Wyatt, Yuma County Family, Consumer, and Health Sciences Agent for the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, will present “Dehydrating/Drying Vegetables” at 11:00 a.m. at the Main Library. Learn about the benefits of food dehydration, and how to dehydrate and store vegetables. There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.



Solar Cooking

Make and bake the solar way! On Saturday, March 14th, the Foothills Library will host Solar Cooking at 10:30 a.m. See a demonstration of solar cooking possibilities and sample solar-baked potato cubes! There is no charge to attend.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.

Website: https://yumalibrary.org

Facebook: https://facebook.com/yumalibrary

Twitter: https://twitter.com/yumalibrary

Instagram: https://instagram.com/yumalibrary

Pinterest: https://pinterest.com/yumalibrary

Library Locations: http://yumalibrary.org/locations/

America Newscape is a simple resource for all things America through this portal. These productions are not created or meant for children. For more information please visit:

https://americanewscape.com

YouTube: https://youtube.com/AmericaNewscape

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/America-Newscape-103755164441394/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AmericaNewscape

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americanewscape/