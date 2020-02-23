Yuma County Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom via America Newscape

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Please join Justin Case as he interviews Sarah Wisdom of the Yuma County Library who offers Library event happenings:

One Book Yuma

The 2020 One Book Yuma selection is Indianapolis: the True Story of the Worst Sea Disaster in US Naval History and the Fifty-Year Fight to Exonerate an Innocent Man by Lynn Vincent and Sara Vladic. Make this a true community-wide reading event! Pick up your copy of Indianapolis at your local library.



Sara Vladic will visit Yuma Tuesday, February 25th, to lead two community discussions.



Tuesday, February 25th • 1:00-2:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1st Floor Meeting Room



Tuesday, February 25th • 6:30-8:00 p.m.

AZ Western College, Theater Building



In 1945 the Indianapolis, alone, was torpedoed by one of the few Japanese submarines still operational and sank. Almost 900 men survived, but the ship had slipped off the Navy’s tracking system, and it took four days before they were spotted, too late for more than 600 men who died from thirst and exposure or were eaten by sharks. Vincent and Vladic juxtapose the crew’s harrowing ordeal with the Navy’s desperate efforts to discover what had gone wrong and cover it up. The designated culprit was the ship’s captain: court-martialed on skimpy evidence, found guilty of endangering the vessel, and eventually driven to suicide. A subsequent investigation led to his exoneration, but the systemic oversights and misjudgments that enabled this tragedy remained obscure until this investigation, which drew upon new sources clarifying how the file was amended.



One Book Yuma is brought to you by Arizona Western College/Northern Arizona University-Yuma Academic Library, Yuma County Library District, and the Friends of Yuma County Libraries, Inc.





STEAM Kids: The Sound of Music

On Thursday, February 27th, children ages 12 and younger are invited to the San Luis Library at 5:30 p.m. for STEAM Kids: The Sound of Music. Learn how sound is made, how it travels, and how we hear it. Afterwards, create your own musical instrument and join us for a jam session! There is no charge to attend.



The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.





5th Annual Art & Poetry Exhibition

On February 27-29, the Foothills Library will host the 5th Annual Art & Poetry Exhibition, where artists and poets inspire each other! View artwork and poetry on display, created by local poets, based on artwork by local artists. Vote for your favorite collaboration!



Thursday, February 27th • 12:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 28th • 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 29th • 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.



