AWC campus community mourns loss of long-time student

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Arizona Western College community is grieving the loss of long-time student Juanita Casas, who passed away on Wednesday afternoon following a medical emergency on campus.

“This is a time of great sorrow for our campus community,” said AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr. “I join the entire AWC community in extending our sincerest condolences to Juanita’s family, friends, and all who knew her, during this difficult time. Please keep her family in your thoughts. Juanita will truly be missed.”



Casas graduated from Cibola High School in 2012 and was studying Early Childhood Education at AWC. She was an active participant in the KEYS program.



Counseling and support services are currently being offered for students, faculty, and staff.