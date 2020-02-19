Two vehicle fatal rollover collision on 20th Street and Avenue B

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday, at about 1:25 a.m., Yuma Police officers responded to a report of a two vehicle rollover collision on 20th Street and Avenue B.

The initial investigation revealed a 2004, Nissan Xterra, driven by 22 year old male, was traveling south bound on Avenue B approaching 20th Street. The Nissan attempted to turn left on to 20th Street and collided with a Chevrolet Sonic that was also traveling south bound on Avenue B, causing it to rollover ejecting three of the passengers. The driver of Chevrolet Sonic, a 26 year old female, and all four passengers were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center. An 18 year old female from the Chevrolet Sonic succumbed to her injuries on the way to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

The deceased passenger had been identified as Itzel Sandoval. Next of Kin has been notified.

The case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call Motor Officer J. Welch at (928) 373-4752 or the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.