Yuma County Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Please join Justin Case as he interviews Sarah Wisdom of the Yuma County Library who offers Library event happenings.

Your Heart, Your Life

Beginning Wednesday, February 5th, the Wellton Library, in collaboration with Sunset Community Health Center, will offer “Your Heart, Your Life,” a four-part series designed to develop knowledge and skills to achieve optimal health. There is no charge to attend.

Wednesday, February 5th • 2:00 p.m.

Your Heart & High Blood Pressure

Wednesday, February 12th • 2:00 p.m.

Cholesterol: What Are Healthy Levels?

Wednesday, February 19th • 2:00 p.m.

Diabetes Care & Living Smoke Free

Wednesday, February 26th • 2:00 p.m.

Healthy Meals & Physical Activity

The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.

YPG Presents: YPG Overview

On Thursday, February 6th, Colonel Ross Poppenberger, Commander of the Yuma Proving Ground, will present “Yuma Proving Ground: an Overview” at 10:30 a.m. at the Foothills Library. Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) is a United States Army proving ground and one of the largest military installations in the world. It is a subordinate command of the Army Test and Evaluation Command. Learn more about the role YPG plays in artillery testing. There is no charge to attend; however, seating is limited.

Colonel Ross Poppenberger is an Army Acquisition Corps Officer and a basic branch Engineer, and serves as the Commanding Officer of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground. COL Poppenberger holds a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College, a Masters of Business Administration degree with emphasis in Acquisition and Procurement from Webster University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Arizona State University. He is a graduate of the DAU Program Managers Course (PMT 401), the Joint Professional Military Education-II course, Command and General Staff College. He is a certified Acquisition Professional and is Level III certified in the Contracting and Program Management career fields. COL Poppenberger is a Senior Fellow with the Partnership for Public Service’s Excellence in Government Fellows Program.

The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.

Harry Potter Book Day

On Saturday, February 8th, the Foothills Library will celebrate the 6th Annual Harry Potter Book Day! This exciting event gives new and existing fans a chance to share the wonder of J.K. Rowling’s unforgettable stories and, most excitingly, to introduce the next generation of readers to the unparalleled magic of Harry Potter.

Join us from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for a celebration of the world of Harry Potter! Enjoy wizard shops, crafts, trivia, and games. Please wear wizarding robes, Harry Potter fancy dress, or your best muggle attire.

There is no charge to attend, but you must pre-register to receive a wand. Call Chris Coolman at (928) 342-1640 or visit the Foothills Library to register!

The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road.