More seats added for dinner theater of 'Epic Proportions'

Yuma, Arizona - The next installment of the popular dinner theater events at the Yuma Art Center will offer more seats to the public than previous years, and a limited number of tickets remain available at the Yuma Art Center box office,254 S. Main St., online at:

yumashowtickets.com or by phone at 928-373-5202.

The Art Center presents “Epic Proportions,” Feb. 12-16 inside the Yuma Art Center’s galleries.

Written by Larry Coen and David Crane, “Epic Proportions” tells the 1930s-era story of brothers Benny and Phil, who go to the Arizona desert to work as extras in the Biblical epic film Exeunt Omnes, directed by the mysteriously reclusive D.W. DeWitt. Starting out as mere extras, the brothers quickly move their way up and fall for Louise, the assistant director in charge of the extras. Along the way the cast of thousands – played by a handful of other actors in multiple roles – endures Ten Plagues, gladiator battles, crowded bathrooms and a despondent director.

“Dinner theater is one our favorite events at the Yuma Art Center for so many reasons,” said Arts and Culture Program Manager Lindsay Benacka. “Theater is a team sport and it is always exciting to see all the different pieces of the production come together both on stage and behind the scenes. The production this year is hilarious and is sure to have the entire audience entertained."

“Epic Proportions” is directed by Ann Wilkinson. Having been awarded a competitive theater fellowship for a third consecutive year, Wilkinson also directed the 2019 and 2018 sold-out dinner theater productions of “Almost, Maine,” and “The Games Afoot.” Wilkinson has worked in the entertainment industry since 1978, starting out as an actress and then co-owning an independent casting company in Los Angeles. To date, Wilkinson remains active in the film community, serves on the Arizona-Utah Board of the Screen Actors Guild, and is currently working at Arizona Western College.

The local cast features talented up-and-coming actors and longtime community theater actors. Adriana Tansey plays Louise; Eddie Pinson Garcia and Alfredo Figueroa portray the brothers. The production features Chip Straley, Christopher Franey, Yara Nash, Scott Gamble, Nathan Zack, Dave Nash, Desiree Quiroz and Lukas Schipper.

Shows run Feb. 12-16. Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and the show will start at 7 p.m. A dessert will be served between the first and second acts.

Tickets:

Tickets are $35 each and are available for purchase at the Yuma Art Center, Yuma Civic Center, Parks and Recreation office in City Hall, online at www.yumashowtickets.com or by phone at (928) 373-5202.

Each admission includes dinner, salad, dessert and a live theater performance inside the Art Center galleries. Adult beverages will be for sale. Dinner is pre-selected at the time of ticket purchase, with catering provided by the Yuma Civic Center.

Choices of entrée include: short rib fattah with regional vegetables and black rice, served with savory tomato cumin sauce, or eggplant fattah with regional vegetables and black rice, served with savory tomato cumin sauce (vegetarian).

Catering is provided by the Yuma Civic Center. All meals selected with the purchase of a ticket are final. Menu items may contain or come into contact with wheat, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts and milk. Please notify the Yuma Art Center of any food allergies or accessibility needs at the time of purchasing tickets. No gratuity is accepted at the Yuma Art Center. No refunds or exchanges.