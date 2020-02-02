Harley Davidson motorcycle single vehicle collision

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, at approximately 10:54 p.m., Yuma Police officers responded to a single vehicle collision in the 2800 block of E. 32nd Street.

The initial investigation revealed a 52 year old female was operating a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle riding westbound in the eastbound lanes. The motorcycle hit the median, causing her to lose control of the motorcycle.

The rider was transported from the scene to Yuma Regional Medical Center with life threatening injuries and later flown to a Phoenix hospital.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in this case.

East 32nd Street was shut down in both directions for several hours from 2 1/2E to 3E while the YPD Traffic Unit investigated and processed the scene.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.