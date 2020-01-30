City begins annual bulk item pickup program this week

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - It’s time again for City of Yuma residents to start organizing their unwanted items to be placed curbside and removed for no additional charge. The City’s annual 10-week Neighborhood Cleanup will run through April 2.​

An annual service offered in addition to normal solid waste and curbside recycling collection days, Neighborhood Cleanup is strictly for the pickup of ordinary household bulk items. City of Yuma Public Works crews will make weekly rounds through city neighborhoods and collect bulky items that are no longer wanted, such as broken furniture, appliances, tree trimmings and bagged lawn clippings.

However, material that qualifies as household hazardous waste will not be picked up (such as old chemicals, paints, pesticides, fertilizers, etc.). The next opportunity to deposit those materials will be at the next Household Hazardous Waste drop-off event, which will next be held on April 11.

To facilitate pickups, Public Works conducts pickups one week at a time in each of the 10 areas established for this program. Residents will need to be responsible for knowing the week that curbside pickup of these ordinary household bulk items will take place in their areas.

For residents' convenience, descriptions and maps of these 10 areas are available on the Neighborhood Cleanup page of the City's website.

Residents may also call (928) 373-4504 for questions about Neighborhood Cleanup.

The City of Yuma Neighborhood Cleanup program is for residents inside the Yuma city limits only.

Examples of items that will be accepted:

Old furniture, mattresses, carpets, and appliances; lawn clippings that are bagged; tree limbs that are no longer than 4 feet in length, tied and bundled and weigh no more than 50 pounds; five (5) tires without rims per residential location (please, no commercial or farm tires).

Examples of items that will NOT be accepted:

Roofing and construction material; tree stumps; concrete or dirt; household hazardous waste such as motor oil, pesticides, and other chemicals; tires with rims; abandoned or commercial vehicles or farm equipment; materials from commercial enterprises.

Please follow these rules:

Place all items at the curb for collection at the beginning of your neighborhood's designated week.

Please do not block or place items near trash containers and water meters.

Loose items must be bagged, boxed or tied, and must be easily handled by two people (not to exceed 50 lbs.).

Place appliances, tires, bound limbs, and miscellaneous items into separate piles for easier handling.

Please do not place items in alleys; the only exception is for homes facing Avenue A.

Be sure to keep any items that you don't want picked up well away from the rights of way surrounding your home.

PICKUP SCHEDULE FOR 2020

Area 1 – Jan. 27 to Jan. 30

Colorado Street to West Main Canal and Avenue A to west City limits.

Area 2 –Feb. 3 to Feb. 6

West Main Canal to 8th Street and East Main Canal to west City limits.

Area 3 – Feb. 10 to Feb. 13

Colorado Street to 8th Street and East Main Canal to east City limits.

Area 4 – Feb. 17 to Feb. 20

8th Street to 16th Street and East Main Canal to west City limits.

Area 5 – Feb. 24 to Feb. 27

8th Street to 16th Street and East Main Canal to east City limits.

Area 6 – March 2 to March 5

16th Street to 24th Street and East Main Canal west City limits.

Area 7 – March 9 to March 12

16th Street to 24th Street and East Main Canal to Pacific Avenue.

Area 8 - March 16 to March 19

East Main Canal to west City limits and 24th Street to south City limits.

Area 9 - March 23 to March 26

East Main Canal to Pacific Ave and 24th Street to south City limits.

Area 10 – March 30 to April 2

Pacific Avenue to east City limits and 16th Street or Highway 95 to south City limits.