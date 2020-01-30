Sex Offender Notification Henry Laurel

Yuma News

Yuma, AZ – The Yuma Police Department is notifying the community that Henry Laurel, 50 is now residing at 128 W. 32nd Street, Yuma, Arizona 85364. He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 194 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

On April 2, 1999, Henry Laurel was convicted on one count to Sexual Conduct with a minor.

On June 27, 2012 Henry Laurel was convicted on one count violation of Sex Offender Registration (Failure to Register)

Henry Laurel is a level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to re-offend.