Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - This afternoon, at approximately 3:56 p.m., the Yuma Police Department was alerted to a suspicious package in the 200 block S. 2nd Avenue. Due to the uncertainty of the package and the concern for the community, the immediate buildings were evacuated, and several roads were blocked.

The Yuma Police Department, with the assistance of another local agency, investigated the incident. The package was examined and later determined not to pose a threat to the community.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.