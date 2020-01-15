Yuma County Public Health Services District to hold emergency response training at AWC

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Educational institutions from around Yuma County and Mexico will be taking part in an emergency response training at Arizona Western College on Friday, January 24.

The Yuma County Public Health Services District will be working with Yuma Regional Medical Center and the Yuma Fire Department to offer a tabletop exercise on how regional agencies and educational institutions would respond in the event of a pandemic scenario.



Participants will include staff from AWC, Yuma Union High School District, Arizona State University@Yuma, University of Arizona - Yuma Academic Center, Northern Arizona University – Yuma, Crane Elementary School District, and Yuma Elementary School District One along with educational institutions from Mexico, such as Universidad Politecnica de Baja California. This opportunity is being offered at no cost to educational institutions.



"We believe that by collaborating on potential situations like this, we can work together when large situations that affect our populations occur," said Dr. Linda Elliott-Nelson, Vice President for Learning Services at AWC.



The training event is not open to the public and will be by invitation only. The media is invited to attend at 9 a.m. in the South Wing of the Schoening Conference Center at the AWC Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Avenue 8E.