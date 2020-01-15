Attempted Homicide on East 24th Street

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - This evening, at about 5:53 p.m., Yuma Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of E. 24th Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a 25-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.