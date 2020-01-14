Fatality Collision Motorcycle Update Hit and Run suspect surrenders

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Sunday, January 12, 2020, at about 6:53 p.m., Yuma Police officers responded to a report of a motorcycle accident in the 7000 Block of E. 32nd Street.

The initial investigation revealed a black motorcycle crashed while traveling westbound on 32nd Street. The motorcycle rider, a 40-year-old male, was pronounced deceased on scene.

UPDATE #1: The motorcycle rider has been identified as 40-year-old Michael Guinn.

UPDATE #2: Upon further investigation, the YPD Traffic Unit has determined the motorcycle was struck by another vehicle causing the motorcycle to crash. The offending vehicle fled the scene, but with the vehicle parts obtained during the investigation, it has been determined that the vehicle is a 2004-2012 Chevy Malibu.

UPDATE #3: On Monday, January 13, 2020 at about 4:34 p.m., a 28 year old male came into the Yuma Police Department and admitted to being the driver who struck the motorcycle that Michael Guinn was riding. The vehicle he was driving was a Chevy Malibu. Charges are being forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office for review in reference to this case. The investigation is still on going as further evidence is being collected.

As a result of the collision, 32nd Street between Avenue 7E and Avenue 8E will be closed in both directions for several hours. Please avoid the area and adjust your travel plans accordingly.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.