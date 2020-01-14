Vehicle Fire-Deceased person 3100 block of W. 24th Street under investigation

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, at approximately 11:22 P.M., officers responded to a vehicle fire in the 3100 block of W. 24th Street. Upon arrival, officers saw an SUV type vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Yuma Fire Department extinguished the vehicle and a human body was located inside. Due to the condition of the body, identification and cause of death have not been determined at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled and further information will be released when available.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.