Fatality Collision Motorcycle 7000 Block of E. 32nd Street

Yuma, Arizona - This evening, at about 6:53 p.m., Yuma Police officers responded to a report of a motorcycle accident in the 7000 Block of E. 32nd Street.

The initial investigation revealed a black motorcycle crashed while traveling westbound on 32nd Street. The motorcycle rider, a 40-year-old male, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The motorcycle rider has been identified as 40-year-old Michael Guinn.

As a result of the collision, 32nd Street between Avenue 7 E and Avenue 8 E will be closed in both directions for several hours. Please avoid the area and adjust your travel plans accordingly.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.