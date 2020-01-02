Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Main Library, in collaboration with the Yuma County Cooperative Extension, is hosting a 4-week Financial Literacy program to help individuals gain the knowledge, self-esteem, self-efficacy and self-awareness to take control of their finances.
Wednesday, January 8th • 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Spending Plan
A budget is simply a spending plan that is based on your expenses and income. A written plan helps you stay on track, day-to-day and month-to-month, for meeting your financial goals.
Wednesday, January 15th • 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Planning for Emergency Events
A little planning (and saving) now will make those emergencies and unexpected events much easier to handle when they come your way.
Wednesday, January 22nd • 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Costs of Debt
Understanding the true cost of borrowing money, including interest and fees.
Wednesday, January 29th • 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Understanding our Credit Score & Credit Reports
Learn how credit scores are calculated and what your credit report and score says about your credit worthiness.
There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited and registration is required. Please call or e-mail Jodi Uebergang at (928) 726-3904 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to register.