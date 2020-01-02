Yuma County Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom via America Newscape

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Please join Justin Case as he interviews Sarah Wisdom of the Yuma County Library who offers event happenings via America Newscape.

Mad Scientist Lab: Bristlebots

On Wednesday, January 8th, children of all ages are invited to the Heritage Library at 4:00 p.m. for a Mad Scientist Lab. Learn how to turn a toothbrush, battery, and motor into spinning, speeding Bristlebots! Experiment with ways to change the direction of the bot, and personalize your bot with stickers and googly eyes. There is no charge to attend.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.



Reptiles of the Desert Southwest

On Thursday, January 9th, David Zabriskie, Imperial National Wildlife Refuge manager, will present “Reptiles of the Desert Southwest” at 10:30 a.m. at the Wellton Library. Learn more about some of the snakes, lizards, and other reptiles that you may encounter in our region. There is no charge to attend.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.



Free Speech: Can I Tell You How Much I Hate You?

Freedom of speech is fundamental in a democratic society. It means that a person or a community can express their opinion or ideas without fear of retaliation or censorship. But what happens when the opinions expressed are unpopular, violent or dangerous? Whether expressed in person, or through social media, words can have a powerful effect on our sense of safety, inclusion or exclusion, and equality or inequality. What is “hate speech?” Who decides what speech is protected, and what is not? Who regulates social media content? What is the impact on individuals and communities who are silenced?



On Saturday, January 11th, Gail Rhodes, adjunct professor at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, presents “Free Speech: Can I Tell You How Much I Hate You?” at 11:00 a.m. at the Main Library. Explore the complex history of first amendment freedoms of speech, expression and assembly in America.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.



FRANK TALKS are free, thought-provoking, expert-facilitated discussions on important issues facing our communities produced in partnership with Arizona Humanities and the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records. For more information call 602-257-0335 Ext 26 or visit: http://www.azhumanities.org/programs/frank-talks/

America Newscape is a simple resource for all things America through this portal. These productions are not created or meant for children. For more information please visit