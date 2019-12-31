Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Monday, January 6th, the Yuma County Library District will launch the 5th Annual Adult Winter Reading Program “Book a Trip Around the World!” Visit any Yuma County Library to sign up and pick up your Winter Reading Log. Complete the log by reading four books, and add a sticker to your library’s map to show where you “traveled.”

Submit your completed log by Friday, February 28th and be entered into a drawing to win a $25 gift card. There is no charge to participate.



For more information, call (928) 782-1871 or visit yumalibrary.org