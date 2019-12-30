Police respond to Stabbing on 2500 Block of S 17th Avenue

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Today, at approximately 5:11 p.m., Yuma Police Department officers responded to the 2500 Block of S 17th Avenue for a report of shots fired with one subject injured.

Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old male with multiple stab wounds. The victim was later transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

There is no further information at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.