Yuma Sector BORSTAR Aids Rollover Victim during Thanksgiving Weekend

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Agents assigned to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue Team provided aid to a 25-year-old male involved in an off-road rollover accident in the Imperial Sand Dunes November 30.

At approximately 1:20 p.m. Saturday, BORSTAR agents were notified of a Polaris RZR rollover in the Imperial Sand Dunes southwest of Buttercup Valley. Agents immediately responded to the area and discovered an adult male with significant injuries.

BORSTAR agents administered medication, splinted the individual’s arm, and stabilized him until a medical evacuation helicopter arrived and transported him to a level 1-trauma center.

BORSTAR responds to a growing number of injuries to Border Patrol agents, migrants, and members of the public along our nation’s borders. BORSTAR plays a significant, concentrated role in rescuing those in distress and providing them with medical care and lifesaving aid. All BORSTAR operators are nationally registered emergency medical technicians and/or nationally registered paramedics.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.