Injury Collision on 2500 Block of E. 32nd Street

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday evening, at approximately 10:12 p.m., Yuma Police Officers responded to an injury collision involving 5 vehicles in the 2500 Block of E. 32nd Street.

The initial investigation revealed a reckless driver was eastbound on 32nd Street when his vehicle collided into one car which collided into three more vehicles as it crossed the raised median into westbound traffic.

The drivers of two vehicles were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.