Vehicle Fire Endangering Home

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday, at approximately 2:15 am, a fire was reported in the 1200 block of 1st Avenue. Arriving Yuma Fire Department personnel found a vehicle on fire at 1134 South 1st Avenue. The vehicle and 2 sheds were fully on fire and endangering the home a few feet away. The fire was quickly knocked down and brought under control.

The sheds and the vehicle were severely damaged but the fire was mostly contained by firefighters and the home sustained only minor exterior damage. An Arizona Public Service meter for the home was melted and would need to be replaced before power could be restored. There was no one home at the time of the fire. The fire appeared to have originated from the vehicle but the cause has not yet been determined. There were no injuries.