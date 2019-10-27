November Family Activities via Heritage Library

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Children and teens are invited to the Heritage Library for programs, crafts and fun! There is no charge to attend.

Please note, the library will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27th, and remain closed on Thursday, November 28th and Friday, November 29th, in observance of Thanksgiving. Regular hours will resume Saturday, November 30th.



Friday, November 1st @ 3:30 p.m.

Halloween Trivia for Teens

Test your knowledge of all things spooky with our Halloween-themed trivia game! (Ages 13-17)



Tuesday, November 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Anime Club

Meet other anime fans, check out the library’s anime and manga collections, and vote on what to watch. (Ages 13-17)



Wednesday, November 6th & 27th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Movies

Relax and enjoy movies with friends in the teen area. (Ages 13-17)



Wednesday, November 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 4:00 p.m.

Crafts for Kids

Join us each week for a different activity! This month, we’ll create leafy wreaths, learn the physics of mini-golf, make turkey windsocks, and enjoy Thanksgiving-themed arts and crafts.



Thursday, November 7th, 14th, 21st @ 11:15 a.m.

Family Storytime

Children of all ages are welcome to bring their favorite adult and enjoy stories and songs.



Friday, November 8th @ 3:30 p.m.

Phase 10 for Teens

Love UNO? Learn to play Phase 10, a rummy-type card game with a challenging twist! (Ages 13-17)



Wednesday, November 13th & 20th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Artist Hour

Unleash your creativity with arts and crafts! On November 13th, create some art to decorate the teen area. On November 20th, make friendship bracelets. Supplies will be provided. (Ages 13-17)



Friday, November 22nd @ 3:30 p.m.

Slime Day

Join us for the scientific process of slime-making! (Ages 13-17)



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.