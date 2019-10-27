DIY Projects with new friends

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Do you love D.I.Y.? The Heritage Library offers crafts for adults 18 and older every month! Try new projects and make new friends.

There is no charge to attend.



Saturday, November 2nd @ 10:30 a.m.

Origami Crane Mobiles

Japanese legend claims that folding 1,000 paper cranes grants you one wish. Fortunately, you only need a few to make a captivating hanging mobile.



Saturday, November 9th @ 10:30 a.m.

Book Bursts

Cut and fold to create hanging book sculptures made entirely from book pages.



Saturday, November 16th @ 10:30 a.m.

Book Pumpkins

Upcycle used paperback books into decorative fall pumpkins.



Saturday, November 23rd @ 10:30 a.m.

Fall Mason Jar Centerpieces

Use canning jars and silk leaves to create a DIY centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Street. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.